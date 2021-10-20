Brokerages Set Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Target Price at $20.20

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

SEYMF stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

