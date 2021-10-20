Keyera Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The company has a market cap of C$7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$18.04 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.93.
Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter.
In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,082,000.
About Keyera
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
