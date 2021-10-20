Keyera Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The company has a market cap of C$7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$18.04 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.93.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.50.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,082,000.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

