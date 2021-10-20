Gladstone Land Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -186.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $717.08 million, a PE ratio of -67.32, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Land stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Gladstone Land worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

