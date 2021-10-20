Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,490 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 329,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 442,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after buying an additional 212,585 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WBS. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

WBS opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

