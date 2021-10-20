Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 778 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Leidos by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

