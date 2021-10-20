MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of MasTec worth $72,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth $58,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

