Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 119,439 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of Corning worth $18,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Corning by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 768,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,435,000 after purchasing an additional 68,442 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,404,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Corning by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 540,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 169,862 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 3,935.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

