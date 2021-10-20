Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,467 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $17,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,044,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 81.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 125.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

