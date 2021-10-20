DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0696 on Major Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $143,804.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,879.36 or 1.00067555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00053455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00047514 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.73 or 0.00679446 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001591 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004205 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

