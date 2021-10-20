Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Geely Automobile stock opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

