South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS SABK opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

SABK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.70 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Atlantic Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on South Atlantic Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.