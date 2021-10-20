Short Interest in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Rises By 25.6%

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.
In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:UNVR opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42.
Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Univar Solutions Company Profile
Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.
