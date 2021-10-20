Short Interest in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Rises By 25.6%

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 560.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 357,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 303,188 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 28.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,101,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,234,000 after purchasing an additional 244,631 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Univar Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Univar Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.