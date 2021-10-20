Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.90%.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,583 shares of company stock worth $193,433. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.39% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 42.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

