Short Interest in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Increases By 25.2%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,330,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 12,240,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,718,121.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu acquired 28,302 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $300,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 70,302 shares of company stock valued at $765,121 and have sold 1,670,148 shares valued at $19,553,674. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Equities analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

