Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Down 5%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51. 141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 147,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,120,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 586,579 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

