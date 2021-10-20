Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Pentair has decreased its dividend payment by 44.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Pentair has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

