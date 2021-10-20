STM Group Plc (LON:STM) Declares GBX 0.60 Dividend

STM Group Plc (LON:STM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

STM stock opened at GBX 32.10 ($0.42) on Wednesday. STM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.50 ($0.49). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of STM Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

