Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.90 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.