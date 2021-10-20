Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sterling Check in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sterling Check’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

