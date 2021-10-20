Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Stelco Holdings Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stelco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s FY2021 earnings at $20.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.88 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$893.94 million.

Stelco has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$26.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

