Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.24 Million Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Terminix Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Terminix Global by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Terminix Global by 29.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMX. Zacks Investment Research raised Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

NYSE:TMX opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.91. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

