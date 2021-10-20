Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,111 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Amedisys by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Amedisys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.06.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.82 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

