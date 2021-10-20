Zacks: Brokerages Expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to Post -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.84. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $135,003.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,024.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $152,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,170 in the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.