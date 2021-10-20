Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,485 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,712,000 after buying an additional 75,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,507,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 187,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,656,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average is $107.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

