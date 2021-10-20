Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,232,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares in the last quarter.

ICVT opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.07. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

