Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will report ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82.

In other news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,075,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,856,383.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,170 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

