Brokerages Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Price Target at $13.83

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

LICY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $11.67 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LICY. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

