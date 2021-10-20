Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $129.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.