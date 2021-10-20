BAE Systems plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.90 (LON:BA)

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BA opened at GBX 592.60 ($7.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 568.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 542.65. The stock has a market cap of £18.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

