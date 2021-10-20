Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Down 5.6%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81. 6,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 449,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $751.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

