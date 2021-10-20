Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Down 5.5%

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s share price was down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.53. Approximately 4,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 190,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

