Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IVPU opened at GBX 187 ($2.44) on Wednesday. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 52-week low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 185.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 179.41.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Company Profile

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

