Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE ETB opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $17.00.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
