Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

