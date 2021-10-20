ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 915,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $46.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 31.94%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of ZW Data Action Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.