Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New $713,000 Investment in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $8,753,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $8,420,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $6,159,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $4,705,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $2,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25. Karat Packaging Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.