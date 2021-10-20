Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 68,955 CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of CONX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CONX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CONX by 673.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 485,802 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter worth $219,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter worth $20,234,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter worth $9,970,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. CONX Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

