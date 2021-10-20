Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $23,747,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.41.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

