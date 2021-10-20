Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $163,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RVNC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $994.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.24. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,071. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.