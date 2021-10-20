Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 563,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 634.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 106,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 91,852 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

CFFN stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFFN. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.