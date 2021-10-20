Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $437,000 Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,688,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

