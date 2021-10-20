Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autohome were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $576,102,000 after acquiring an additional 113,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,416 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,538,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,326,000 after acquiring an additional 825,543 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,009,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $192,491,000 after acquiring an additional 76,974 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,055,000 after acquiring an additional 330,743 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $147.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

