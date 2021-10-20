Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Position Boosted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Shares of CSTL opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.82. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $348,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,408 shares of company stock worth $6,023,076. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

