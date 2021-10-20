Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251,252 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $77.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

