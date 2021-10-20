Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 4,300 Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.72.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

