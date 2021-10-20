Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $705,000 in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of KludeIn I Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INKA stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

