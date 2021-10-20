Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 119.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.