Axa S.A. Trims Stock Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after buying an additional 285,712 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 53,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 277,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $338.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.17. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $43.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AVNW shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

