Axa S.A. Lowers Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 56.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 290.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YY shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

