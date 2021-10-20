22,412 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after buying an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after buying an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.